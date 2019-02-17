Each year the students at the Wayne Highlands Middle School take part in the National Geographic GeoBee.

All students, in grades 6-8, take part in the first round in their Social Studies classes. The top ten from each grade are then chosen to compete in round two in front of the entire school. During that round, the thirty participants answer a variety of questions about World and US geography.

The final winner then takes a computerized test to enter them into the next phase of the competition. The qualifying competitors are announced in early March and will then move on to the State level competitions. The National Championship is held at the National Geographic Society headquarters in Washington, D.C.

This year's 1st place winner was 7th grader Avery Ohlinger. Avery will be notified in March if he progresses to the state level. Our 2nd place winner was 8th grader Nolan Duffy, and 3rd place went to Mason Osher, 6th grade.