The Greene-Dreher Alumni Association announces that scholarships are available for all graduating seniors residing in Greene or Dreher townships.

In addition to the residency qualifications, the graduating seniors must have demonstrated a desire to further their education by maintaining passing grades and by displaying a good attitude, have made specific plans to further their education, have been accepted to a post-secondary school, and be good school citizens of good moral character.

Interested individuals may obtain scholarship applications by contacting their school’s guidance counselor or by writing the Scholarship Committee at PO Box 171, Newfoundland, PA 18445. Completed applications must be received by April 15. Proof of Township residency and family income required.

Scholarship recipients will be announced at the Association’s Annual Dinner to be held June 15th at The Greene Dreher Volunteer Fire Association Hall, Newfoundland PA. Recipients must be present to receive their awards.