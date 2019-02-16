CENTRAL PA – In observance of Presidents’ Day, Monday, Feb. 18, the Postal Service will adhere to the following schedule:

· All Post Offices will be closed

· No residential or business deliveries except for Priority Express Mail

Please note:

· Stamps are available at most grocery, pharmacy, and convenient stores

· For 24/7 access to most postal products and services, go to www.usps.com - print postage online or find the nearest self-service kiosk

· Collection box mail will be retrieved on Monday, Feb. 18 in high density areas

Central PA area includes ZIP Codes beginning with 169 -188, 195 - 196.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses, and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.