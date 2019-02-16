Saturday

Feb 16, 2019 at 12:00 PM


CENTRAL PA – In observance of Presidents’ Day, Monday, Feb. 18, the Postal Service will adhere to the following schedule:

·         All Post Offices will be closed

·         No residential or business deliveries except for Priority Express Mail

Please note:

·         Stamps are available at most grocery, pharmacy, and convenient stores

·         For 24/7 access to most postal products and services, go to www.usps.com - print postage online or find the nearest self-service kiosk

·         Collection box mail will be retrieved on Monday, Feb. 18 in high density areas

Central PA area includes ZIP Codes beginning with 169 -188, 195 - 196.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses, and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.