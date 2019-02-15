TAFTON - Pike County row office republican candidates are uniting to begin their 2019 campaigns. A meet and greet petition signing event has been planned and is open to the public on Tuesday, February 19 at the Waterfront at Silver Birches.

This is an informal event where you can come, meet the candidates, grab a drink, a bite to eat, sign a petition and be on your way. The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the location on Route 507.

The candidates participating in the event are Matt Osterberg, Commissioner, Ron Schmalzle, Commissioner, Ray Tonkin, District Attorney, John Gilpin, Treasurer, Denise Fitzpatrick, Prothonotary, Sharon Schroeder, Recorder/Register, Chris Brighton, Coroner, Tom Foran, Auditor, and Gail Sebring, Auditor.

In a joint statement, Osterberg, Schmalzle and Tonkin expressed the need of a petition signing event like this to make it easier for the public to support their candidate and for each candidate to have time to meet Pike County residents that want or are thinking of supporting them in 2019.



