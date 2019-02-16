During Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers’ (WMCHC) annual holiday and awards dinner held February 2nd, at Silver Birches in Tafton, a surprised Wynter Newman (center) accepted the Employee of the Year Award from Frederick Jackson, executive director, WMCHC and Susan Gabrielson, vice chair, WMCHC board. “Wynter is a valuable asset to our organization," said Jackson, "this award is well deserved!" Newman has been employed by the Community Health Centers for eight years.

She oversees the medical practices of Honesdale Family Health Center, Honesdale VA Outpatient Clinic, Northern Wayne Family Health Center, Honesdale Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine and most recently, the McAndrew and Carbondale Family Health Centers. Newman resides in Lakewood, PA with her husband, Adam and their two sons.