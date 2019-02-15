PALMYRA TWP. (Pike) - District Judge Shannon L. Muir, Esq., has announced her decision not to seek another term as Magisterial District Judge for District Court 60-3-02. This district encompasses Palmyra, Blooming Grove, and Greene Townships in Pike County.

Judge Muir issued the following statement on February 11, 2019.

“Six years ago, the voters of Palmyra, Blooming Grove, and Greene Townships put their trust in me to serve as Magisterial District Judge. It has been one of the greatest honors of my life. After much discussion with my family, I have decided not to seek reelection.

“At this time, we believe this is the best decision for our family and for my continued personal and professional growth. I look forward to serving my remaining term of office and then returning to the practice of law.

“As I look positively towards this next chapter, I want to offer my heart-felt gratitude for allowing me to serve the citizens of Pike County.” - Shannon L Muir, Esq. Magisterial District Judge, Court 60-3-02.