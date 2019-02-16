HARRISBURG – Rep. Jonathan Fritz (R-Susquehanna/Wayne) was chosen by House Majority Whip Rep. Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) to serve as a deputy whip for the 2019-20 legislative session.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected again to serve as a deputy whip under House Majority Whip Kerry Benninghoff,” said Fritz. “I will continue to focus on all issues and legislation that will impact our caucus as well as ensuring a line of communication remains open between our caucus members and our house majority whip. I am excited for this opportunity and will remain steadfast in doing the people’s work.”

Specifically, Fritz is tasked with working with the other deputy whips in tracking House votes and collaborating with the House majority leader, advising him of concerns that caucus members have and other matters that may affect both the legislative agenda and the majority caucus as a whole. It is also the responsibility of Fritz and other deputy whips to keep their fellow Republican colleagues informed on various legislative issues.

Deputy whips also receive special briefings on legislative issues, providing them with a greater breadth of knowledge.

