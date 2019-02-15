Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the Dunmore Driver License Center, 81 Keystone Industrial Park, Dunmore, will change its hours of operation for driver licensing and photo services effective February 19, 2019.

The new hours of operation for the Dunmore Driver License Center will be Wednesdays through Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. Photo center hours will continue to be Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., with photo hours extended to 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Customers may also obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fees; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.