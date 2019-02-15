VARDEN—The Western Wayne School Board of Directors passed a pair of new policies at their February meeting, governing selection and utilization of adult volunteers and volunteer coaches in the district.

Western Wayne Assistant Superintendent Ellen Faliskie explained after the meeting that criteria surrounding who could and could not be approved to volunteer for school activities has become more nuanced, necessitating formalization of the policies surrounding them in writing.

According to Policy 916, position volunteers must submit the following documentation prior to approval:

• Act 151 PA Child Abuse History Certification, newer than 60 months (five years);

• Act 34 PA State Plice Criminal History Record Information, newer than 60 months (five years);

• Act 114 Fingerprinting Clearance;

• Act 126 Child Abuse Training.

Position volunteers include those applying for things such as field trip chaperones, tutors, coaches, activity advisors, recess and library aids, and others.

Guest volunteers, i.e. ticket collectors or concession workers at sporting events, assistants at assemblies or concerts, and others, must submit all of the above documentation except for the Act 126 Child Abuse Training.

According to Policy 916.1, volunteer coaches and advisors must also submit all above-mentioned documentation.

Coaches are also required to complete the following trainings:

• National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Concussion in Sports training course;

• Sudden Cardiac Arrest Training Course.

Volunteer coaches must also complete either the NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching and First Aid, Health and Safety for Coaches training courses, or the American Society of Exercise Physiologists (ASEP) coach education course.

All NFHS courses are available online at www.nfhslearn.com.

The ASEP is available from www.HumanKinteticsCoachEducationCenter.com.

Volunteer coaches and advisors may only be utilized after request is issued by the head coach or lead advisor.

The Athletic Director, building principal and Assistant Superintendent must all approve the reqeust and forward it to the Board for a vote.

Any approved volunteering coaching or advisory positions are only valid for one season and must be resubmitted annually.

Both policies state all volunteers must also undergo a tuberculosis test when required and report within 72 hours any arrests or convictions pursuant to the Child Protective Services Law.

All volunteers are also required to report any suspected incidences of child abuse.

Policies 916 and 916.1 received their second reading and consideration February 4, becoming part of the district's school code.

They will be added to the district's online policy manual after final review by the Pennsylvania School Board Association (PSBA).

Policies are available for public review online at ww3.westernwayne.org, under “Board Documents.”

Policies are also available at the District Office, 1970c Easton Turnpike Lake Ariel, PA, 18436.