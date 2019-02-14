UGI has received a number of reports regarding individuals who are posing as UGI employees either in person or on the phone. UGI reminds energy consumers to protect themselves and their property against imposters.

Reports have ranged from imposters going door-to-door trying to gain access to homes, to customers receiving phone calls that try to collect a payment.

UGI urges customers to follow these tips to ensure their safety:

If a person claiming to be a utility employee knocks on your door, residents should check for proper identification before allowing that person into their home. All UGI employees carry photo ID cards that display the company logo along with their name, photo, and employee number. UGI employees are happy to show consumers their ID badges upon request.

UGI wants consumers to feel secure when a company representative visits their home or business to perform utility services. To help prevent imposters from gaining access to customers’ homes, UGI urges customers to keep the following safety information in mind:

UGI does not routinely do any work unannounced late in the evening except for a customer-requested appointment or legitimate gas emergency. UGI does not do meter reading work late in the evening.

Legitimate UGI meter readers, inspectors, collectors and service representatives routinely wear blue uniforms with a UGI logo and drive marked, numbered vehicles.

Most service work is performed on a pre-scheduled basis, with the exception of leak and corrosion surveys.

Meter reading is performed on a scheduled date, as noted on your monthly bill, typically within the hours of 7am and 5pm.

Always ask to see proper identification before allowing anyone entrance to your home. If you are suspicious about a person’s ID or activities, do not allow that person into your home and call UGI immediately so that we can verify the visit.

UGI also reminds customers that scammers can place phone calls or send emails stating the customer owes money for their energy bills and that non-payment has already resulted in or will lead to immediate termination of service. These scams typically try to obtain personal information from the customer or solicit payments through pre-paid credit cards.

These phone calls are not generated by UGI or an agent of the company, nor is this the normal process that UGI would follow if a customer is not current on their account. In addition, UGI would not recommend a prepaid credit card as an option for payment.

If you ever have any question about whether a visit, phone call or email from UGI was legitimate, please contact UGI at (800) 276-2722.

UGI Utilities is a natural gas and electric utility with headquarters in Denver, Pennsylvania. UGI serves more than 700,000 customers in 45 Pennsylvania counties and one county in Maryland. Customers and community members are invited to visit the UGI website at www.ugi.com; our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ugiutilities; or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ugi_utilities.