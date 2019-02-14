Unemployment in Wayne and Pike Counties, while well below the figures from a year ago, remained above the average for Pennsylvania and nationwide.

WAYNE & PIKE - Unemployment in Wayne and Pike Counties, while well below the figures from a year ago, remained above the average for Pennsylvania and nationwide.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, the recently released jobless data for December 2018 is as follows:

Wayne County, 4.6%

Pike County, 5.5%.

Compare these rates to the statewide average of 4.2% and the national jobless rate of 3.9%.

The Scranton-Wilkes Barre- Hazleton Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) rate was 5.1% in December; neighboring Susquehanna County had a 4.2% rate, and Monroe County stood at 5.4%.

Figures in this report are rounded to the nearest hundred.



Wayne County



In Wayne County, the 4.6% jobless rate in December was the same as in November 2018. In December 2017, however, the rate was 5.0%.

The seasonally adjusted labor for Wayne was 23,400. There were 22,300 people on the job, and 1,100 not working.

In November there was labor pool of 23,200, with 22,100 working and 1,100 unemployed.

Compared with November, leisure and hospitality jobs decreased by 100; other categories remained stable.

Looking back a year, from December 2017 to December 2018, there was an increase in types of jobs across the board: logging and construction, 200; trade, transportation and utilities, 100; professional and business services,100; education and health services,100; leisure and hospitality, 100; local government, 100.



Pike County



In Pike County, the 5.5% jobless rate in December was an increase from November 2018 when it stood at 5.1%. In December 2017, however, the rate was 6.0%.

The seasonally adjusted labor for Pike was 25,200. There were 23,800 people earning a paycheck, and 1,400 unemployed.

In November there was a labor pool of 24,900, with 23,600 working and 1,300 not working.

Compared with November, goods-producing jobs were down by 100; trade, transportation and utilities were down by 100, and leisure and hospitality jobs were down by 100.

Looking back a year, from December 2017 to December 2018, service-producing jobs were up by 300; professional and business services were up 100; education and health services increased 100 and leisure and hospitality jobs went up by 200.

On the other hand, trade, transportation and utilities were down by 100 jobs.



