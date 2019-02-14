Several personnel changes of note were highlighted at the Wallenpaupack School Board meeting, February 11.

WALLENPAUPACK – Several personnel changes of note were highlighted at the Wallenpaupack School Board meeting, February 11. Although not announced officially, North Primary School Principal Anthony Cavallaro has indicated his plans to retire. In addition, Colleen Edwards, Wallenpaupack Career Coordinator, submitted her resignation effective June 21, 2019.

Superintendent Michael Silsby announced that Cavallaro had informed them of his plans to retire, although had not yet submitted a formal letter of resignation. “He always has done an outstanding job and it will be difficult to replace him,” Silsby said. He said his students and staff embraced him, and he did them as well. Cavallaro was not present at the board meeting.

Three candidates from the district staff were identified as Cavallaro’s successor. The board approved Silsby’s recommendation of Kevin Kromko as the new Principal of North Primary School, when Cavallaro steps down. Kromko currently is an Assistant Principal at the High School.

“I am very excited but I am also very saddened to see Tony [Anthony Cavallaro] go. Tony has been a great mentor for a great number of our staff here,” Kromko said.

Cavallaro will be retiring this summer, after the end of the current school year, Silsby stated later. Cavallaro has been principal at North Primary for 11 years, and and has been an employed by Wallenpaupack Area School District for 20 years.

Kromko’s position at the high school will be filled in the coming months.



Theobald named to new role



Another administrative reorganization that was approved was a newly formed role of Director of Support Services. The board approved William Theobald to fill that position, leaving the post of Assistant Principal at the North Intermediate School.

The Director of Support Services will work throughout the school district. “The main thrust of that is working with our Transportation Department and Transportation Director…,” Silsby said. Some of the other duties will include working on the community education program, public relations, safety and security protocols.

The superintendent stated that they are not replacing Theobald in the role of Assistant Principal at North Intermediate School, so the budgetary impact for the newly created position will be minimal.

Theobald said he is very excited about serving in the new capacity and working again with Mr. Kevin Gunuskey, who is now the Assistant Superintendent.



Resignations



Four personnel submitted their letters of resignation, which were accepted with regret.

Silsby brought attention to Mrs. Colleen Edwards, who retires as Career Coordinator at the end of the current school year. He said that she did an “outstanding” job. “That program has really made a difference in a lot of kids’ lives…” He said they hope to expand the program next year.

In her letter to the superintendent and board, Edwards thanked them for their leadership and example they set, and thanked the school community for supporting the job shadowing program. “They often praise our district for the commitment to guide and inform our students,” she wrote. “It has been an honor to teach at Wallenpaupack; children are our greatest resources and to watch them grasp a concept, show their creativity, discover, mature, and love learning… has truly been a gift.”

She has also been very involved with the Emergency Responder Club, FBLA and Ambassador Club. Mrs. Edwards has been serving Wallenpaupack students for 36 years.

Resignation letters were also received from:

James N. Diehl, Custodian Caroline Lodewyks, Teacher Assistant Madelyn Garcia, Autistic Support Assistant.

More personnel items



Other matters connected with personnel include:

Wilkes University student Amanda Schmalzle was approved as an intern for Dr. Jay Starnes. Robin Burke was approved as a van driver. Two substitute teachers were approved: Gabrielle Pranzo, PK- 4 and Starlah Robbins, English 7- 12. Two guest teachers were approved: Amy Colwell and Olivia Olver. Gary Tigue was approved as a custodian to serve throughout the district as required. Caleb Vogler was approved as a long-term substitute for Erin Shuman, North Intermediate 4th grade teacher Kristy Paroline was approved as a long-term teacher assistant substitute at North Primary School Two persons were approved as Unified Track & Field Coaches: Marilyn Jansco and Katie Schkolenko Eric Fritz was approved as a Boys’ Tennis Assistant Coach Two student workers were approved for the High School Cafeteria: Brendan Draughon and Christopher Fehr Sabbatical leave was approved for Bernard Bieski, High School Technology Teacher, for the fall semester of 2019 and the fall semester of 2020. Two volunteer coaches were approved: John Galante, Softball and Elizabeth Kromko, Unified Track & Field.

[Other school board items will be reported separately.]

The next WASD school board meeting is slated for Monday, March 11 at 6 p.m. at the High School Library. A committee meeting precedes it at 5:30 p.m.

