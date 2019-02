The Wayne County Community Foundation approved a grant to Honesdale's VFW's

Post 531. The money will be used to replace a 12 year old "stair lift" at

the VFW post location on Main St. in Honesdale. Replacing the stair lift

will allow elderly or handicapped members and their guest to reach the 2nd

floor. The VFW Auxiliary will contribute $500 to assist with the

replacement.