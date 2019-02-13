The Lackawanna County Commissioners presented a Certificate of Recognition to Patrick Dempsey, center, in honor of his retirement and dedicated service to the Lackawanna County Regional Planning Commission. Mr. Dempsey was on the Board for nearly 50 years, holding the Chairmanship post for the past 39 years.

The owner of Dempsey Textiles & Linens, he was appointed in 1969 and witnessed a tremendous amount of growth in our community. Pictured are the Lackawanna County Commissioners, Mr. Dempsey and members of his family.