BETHEL, NY — Zac Brown Band, the multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning group, announced dates for their highly anticipated summer 2019 outing, “The Owl Tour” earlier today. The tour stops at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on Friday, June 21st, located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival in Bethel, NY, and will feature special guest Caroline Jones. The announcement comes as the band prepares to release their new studio album featuring the hit lead single, “Someone I Used To Know,” which is currently available for streaming and download. Additional album details including release date, track list and artwork are forthcoming.



Both “The Owl Tour” and upcoming album draw inspiration from the mythology and mystery surrounding the Great Horned Owl, which can see perfectly in the night, serving as a guide in even the darkest of moments.



“The Owl Tour” will mark Zac Brown Band’s third consecutive touring run within the span of one year. The summer 2019 shows will follow the band’s forthcoming spring 2019 “Down The Rabbit Hole Live Tour” – an extension of their highly successful summer 2018 “Down the Rabbit Hole Live Tour” dates, which broke multiple records including the most consecutive sold out shows at the historic Fenway Park. In 2018 alone, Zac Brown Band performed for over half a million fans live.



“With ‘The Owl Tour,’ our fans can expect some new and unexpected sounds woven into the signature Zac Brown Band live music experience,” said Zac Brown. “The owl holds special meaning for us and we look forward to sharing this with everyone.”



Zac Brown Band will partner with DemerBox as an official tour sponsor, wanting fans to never run out of fun by providing charging stations at every stop of “The Owl Tour.” Zac Brown is co-owner of DemerBox, makers of the premium waterproof speaker that goes anywhere, gets loud and has storage to hold your valuables. The brand is held under Brown’s recently-launched entertainment and lifestyle parent company, Zac Brown Collective.