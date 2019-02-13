HARRISBURG – Sen. Lisa Baker welcomed several health care workers from across the state to the Senate on February 4 to bring attention to the upcoming Pulmonary Rehabilitation and Cardiac Rehabilitation weeks in Pennsylvania.

Baker, R-20th, introduced a pair of Senate resolutions, which the Senate unanimously approved. One designates the week of February 10-16, 2019 as Cardiac Rehabilitation Week in Pennsylvania and the second designates March 10-16, 2019 as Pulmonary Rehabilitation Week in the state.

Among those visiting the Capitol, and meeting with Baker and other lawmakers, was Nadine Greco, a Dunmore resident who works as manager of Cardiac Rehabilitation for Wayne Memorial Hospital’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Department in Honesdale. Greco also serves as the executive vice president of the Tri-State Society for Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, a multi-disciplinary professional association that serves Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Baker told her colleagues that pulmonary disease is the fourth leading cause of death in Pennsylvania and the third leading nationally.