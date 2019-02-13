HONESDALE - On Wednesday, February 20 visit The Cooperge from 7 to 9 p.m. for their monthly Acoustic Bluegrass Jam.



All levels of players and instruments are welcome. This jam is entirely acoustic, so please leave your amps at home.



Ron Penska leads the jam. “This is a great opportunity for new players to learn how to interact musically with others, and maybe even learn a thing or two,” said Ryanne Jennings, The Cooperage Director. “Not musically inclined but love the genre? Sit back and enjoy the melodies provided by amazing musicians right here in our community. Relaxed, good fun is sure to be had by all.”



Donations are accepted. For more information call 570-253-2020. The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main St., Honesdale.