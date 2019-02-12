HONESDALE—Looking to encourage a sense of unity and mutual respect among individuals rather than opposition and division between them, psychotherapist Doug Bill recently published a life-time's worth of personal and philosophical understanding in his new book “Living the Namaste Principle: A Unifying Paradigm Shifting Fear to Love.”

The book is available for purchase online (www.livingthenamasteprinciple.com) and from the author talk/workshop event scheduled this Saturday, February 16, from 3:00-4:30 p.m. at The Cooperage. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m.

There is a suggested donation of $25 for those looking to take home a copy of the book from Saturday's event.

The goal of the book, demonstrated through Saturday's workshop, is to convince individuals to, “...begin to look at life through this vantage point that we're not really isolated beings, but we're all interconnected,” said Bill. “Even though one may appear to be antagonistic, and even an enemy, that's all a distortion.”

Utilizing concepts of eastern thought, including Yoga and meditation, blended into a western context, Bill's book draws from his personal experiences to demonstrate how interpersonal conflict can reach a resolution through understanding the underlying humanity of all parties involved.

“Even those that are antagonistic ... if we really were able to understand where they're coming from, we would know that they're fighting a hard battle,” said Bill. “They're just doing the best they can with what they're given.”

Readers join Bill on a journey through his travels over land in India and Nepal in his youth, his marriage and family experiences, and his time spent working in various therapeutic environments where he shows how recognizing both the human and spiritual natures of one's self and others can be done in myriad contexts in life.

Organized into different “rooms,” the book pairs Bill's biographical examples describing his Namaste Principle alongside practical goals and applications one can use to follow it.

He explained the idea crystalized for him when he worked as a guard in a state correctional facility, where he learned to relate to the inmates by their better natures rather than the mistakes which landed them in prison.

As part of the text, The Namaste Principle also guides readers on being mindful of their own emotional experiences and what they present to others.

“If I'm seeing something wrong out there, it's really a reflection of what is wrong within me that I don't want to look at,” said Bill.

Noting The Namaste Principle is part of a larger movement, Bill noted he hopes his work can help readers rise above a prevalent sense of “duality,” what he described as, “the sense that we're separate: You and me, male and female, Republican/Democrat, Christian/Islamic or what have you,” and coalesce into a greater whole.

He explained achieving this recognition that all individuals are part of the same whole is the foundation of how one can reach out to another with love and understanding instead of fear.

In summary, The Namaste Principle is about, “...letting go of fear and loving yourself. And to realize that no matter what you may think of yourself, you're worthy of love and respect. And that would apply to everyone else in your life,” said Bill. “And that no matter how contrary that person in front of you may be, he or she is not your enemy.”

Doug Bill is a psychotherapist who operates the Honesdale Wellness Center along with his wife Risë.

He has been involved in the mental health industry for over 40 years.

While “The Namaste Principle” is his first written publication, Bill podcasts his ideas and is three years into his radio show Bodhi Talk.

The Namaste Principle is available for purchase from Balboa Press, Amazon.com, and Barnes and Noble.

