PIKE COUNTY - Board President Karen Rice announced the appointment of Christina Byrne Bernice Falzon, Lenore Rogan and Barbara Simmons to the Board of Pike County Hands of Hope.

Ms. Rice noted the unique skills and interests that each new Board member brings to serving the homeless and near-homeless persons in Pike County.

Ms. Byrne, Executive Director of Safe Haven, has extensive planning and management skills in providing social services to persons at risk of homelessness due to domestic violence and abuse.

Ms. Falzon, a community volunteer, has extensive knowledge of client needs through her experience as a Hopeline volunteer and food pantry volunteer.

Ms. Rogan, Executive Assistant at Greater Pike Community Foundation, brings an extensive background in program development, customer service and fundraising to the organization.

Ms. Simmons, Administrative Secretary at Milford Evangelical Presbyterian Church, has a strong background in community care, administrative services and church-based outreach services.

These appointments are for a three year term and bring the number of Board members to eight. Ms. Rice also noted “we are seeking four more people who are interested in the challenges and satisfactions of Board membership, to serve our neighbors who are at risk of homelessness.”

Pike County Hands of Hope (HOH) is a 501c3, not-for-profit Pennsylvania corporation, a United Way Agency, and a Volunteer Station for the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Berks, Pike and Wayne County.

Please contact Ms. Rice via the Hopeline at 570-296-4673 or at info@pikecountyhoh.org if you are interested in serving on the Hands of Hope Board, serving as a Hopeline Volunteer, seeking services, or to financially support their efforts.





