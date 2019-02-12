LAKE TOWNSHIP—Firefighters responded to a motor vehicle accident with confirmed entrapment early Sunday morning.

A male motorist driving a mini van struck a tree off of Advent Road, receiving serious injuries, explained Deputy Chief Chris DiPierro of the Lake Ariel Volunteer Fire Company.

The crash victim was flown to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

DiPierro noted tones went out at 7:49 Sunday morning.

“We were out the door in less than 30 seconds,” said the deputy chief, noting the firefighters were fortunately gathered at the station for one of the company's pancake breakfasts.

Lake Ariel firefighters arrived on scene a few minutes later and were joined by volunteers from Maplewood Volunteer Fire Company.

It took the 30 assembled responders less than 13 minutes to extract the injured driver, said DiPierro.

Rescuers made use of six Hurst Edraulic (battery operated) tools to cut away the car and safely reach the motorist.

Tools consisted of two combination cutter-spreaders, one spreader, one hole cutter, and a ram.

Once the patient was extracted, he was transported to a helicopter landing site, put together by volunteers from Hamlin Fire & Rescue Company.

“Everyone did great,” said DiPierro. “We had no trouble with the extraction.”

The deputy chief further added “It was a team effort between us and Maplewood. And we appreciate the help Hamlin gave us with the helicopter landing.”