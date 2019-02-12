Congratulations to our CAHS Reflections Winners for the 2018-19 year.

This year’s theme: HEROES AROUND ME.

OLIVIA DIETZ won 1st and 2nd places in High School Dance Choreography with “Be Your Own Hero” and “Role Model”.

JADEN FEDORCHAK won 1st , 2nd and 3rd places for High School literature entitled “A Helping Hand”, “A Friend in Need” and “The Horse Race” respectively.

In Photography, Middle Division, HOLLY BURKE won 1st Place with “Vietnam Vet”; ALEXIS MARDER won 2nd Place with “Grassy Leaf” and MOLLY KELLY won 3rd Place with “Cloudy with a Chance of Heroes”.

In Photography High School Division, Dylan Rowland won 1st place with “My Hero” and Olivia Dietz won 2nd place with “Forest Hunters”.

In Visual Arts, Middle Division, 1st place was Gavin Waering with “Local Student Writes about an Emergency Call” and 2nd place was Alayshia Williams with “Heroes Are Drug Free”.

In Visual Arts, High School Division, 1st place was Ashley Gorel with “Mental Therapists Around Me” and 2nd place was Aveana Hund-Gatey with “American Flag Police Badge.”

When asked how she feels about winning two prizes, Olivia Dietz, currently in Grade 11 at CA, responded, “I was able to go to my dance studio and record the dances which I made up myself so I am very proud to have my work chosen as the best. My 12 years of dance lessons have definitely paid off.”