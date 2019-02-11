Over ninety members of the Western Wayne Wildcat Marching Band and Color Guard performed this past Friday, Feb. 1 at the Magic Kingdom in Disney World.

The group marched in the park’s afternoon parade called Disney Festival of Fantasy.

Led by band director Mrs. Elaine Ort, the group performed “Circle of Life” from the Lion King.

The students were thrilled to have the once in a life time opportunity of playing as they marched through Main Street USA.

“We are very proud of all of the accomplishments of the members of the Wildcat Marching Band,” Ort said.