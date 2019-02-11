Curator of the Narrowsburg Union’s galleries, Brandi Merolla, announces the opening and reception for four new exhibitions on Saturday, February 9, 2019, from 5-7:30 p.m., at the Narrowsburg Union, 7 Erie Street, Narrowsburg, NY.

The public is invited to view “See What I Mean!?,” prints and painting by wm landau; “Places I Belong,” photography by Maureen Neville; “Excerpts,” documentary photography by Patricio Robayo; and “Semi-automatic,” pen and ink drawings by Kevin Graham.

wm landau of Hankins has produced art and craft since his youth. “See What I Mean!,” presents the viewer with vivid, graphic and joyful prints created with wood, fabric, hand cut wood letters and paint alchemy that incorporates poetry, prose and some mischief.

Maureen Neville of Damascus, PA, loves to take her camera along to quiet, rural landscape or seascape settings. Water, the shoreline, and roadsides off the beaten path are the inspiration for her photography in “Places I Belong.”

“Excerpts,” works by photo documentarian Patricio Robayo of Mountaindale, showcase a selection of landscape, typography and documentary photographs that he has been working on since 2000. Says Robayo, “as a photographer, I feel as though I’m exploring my own life through my photographs.”

Kevin Graham, who is New York City-based, is known for his abstract pen and ink drawings in a style that has similarities to the automatism art method.His goal is to tap into the unconscious and to reveal uninhibited personal expression created from the subconscious, thus his title, “Semi-automatic.”

Following the February 9th opening reception, gallery hours are Mondays through Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sundays, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. through March 30. Admission is free. For more information: https://www.narrowsburgunion.com.