Memorial donations and gifts received by the Hawley Public Library during 2018 have been announced by Margot Adams Clauss, president of the Library’s Board of Directors.

Heading the list are donations made in memory of the late Michael Roeckel by Linda and Francis Barton, Ellen and Bob Frederick, Vera and Graham Byng, Richard and JoAnn Shore, The Wise Club, Donald and Margaret Hambrick, Kim Richardson, and Stephen and Michelle Smith.

Donald and Janice Kimble remembered the following with donations: Ronnie Daniels, James Sibley, and William and Wesley Warner. Memorial donations were made by Dick and Mary Anne Teeter for Betty Engan, Rudolph Stevens, and Kathleen Preziozi.

The Fairview Lake Association made memorial donations in the names of Rick Berkenstock and Terry McGlinn. Richard “Dick” Murphy was remembered with donations from Alan and Marianne Cooper and Will and Ann Mount.

The Mounts also remembered with donations Francis Thomas Tigue and Bev Holmes.

The list of memorial donations continues with: Fern Blair by Section Six Property Owners Association Inc., Eva Muehter by Barbara and Jim Ruggiero, Sharon Noschese by the Hawley Senior Center and Adult Day Care, Robert Vascisco by Eugene “Artie” Glantz, and Joseph Ziobro by Susan and Richard Lawn.

Those honored with gifts given in their names to the Hawley Library in 2018 include: Donald Baker in Honor of His Birthday by Fanny Marshall, A Friend on His Birthday by Donna and Jim Jennings, and Gillian and Jason Skisland in Honor of Their Marriage by Laura and Joe Atkinson.

Some of those making donations to the Library are Gilliam Buonanno, Michael Sica, Roy Kropp, Mary Ruth Murray, the Wallenpaupack Brewing Company LLC, NARFE Pike-Wayne Chapter 2259, Diane K. Gravel, Marie Bryant, Hawley Rotary Club Charitable Fund, Adrienne A. Schwartz, Vera Demchenko, PENCOR Services Inc., C. Richard and Barbara Briden, Palmyra Township Pike County Supervisors, Wayne Pike Sullivan Antique Dealers, and Lackawaxen Township Supervisors.

The list continues with: Mr. and Mrs. Roy Krop, Sam Fusco, William and Kathryn Wyckoff, Jane Cullum, Sharon M. Fish, Alicia McLain, The Augustine Family, Donna and Jim Jennings, Darlene Nalesnik, Karl and Katherine Loewenberg, and William and Anne Mount.

Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation or a gift to the Hawley Public Library may send it to the Library at 103 Main Avenue, Hawley, PA 18428 or call the Library at (570)226-4620.