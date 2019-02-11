HONESDALE—In honor of the 77-year old organization, Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda (FBLA-PBL), the Wayne County Board of Commissioners proclaimed this week, February 3 through February 9, National FBLA-PBL Week in Wayne County.

Formed in 1942, FBLA-PLB “inspires and prepares students to become community-minded leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences,” states the proclamation.

Within the club, students perform a number of community service activities, as well as compete at regional, state and national gatherings.

The commissioners issued the proclamation at the behest of Ezra Tetreault, FBLA-PBL's Pennsylvania Vice President At-large.

A junior at Western Wayne High School, Tetreault not only holds office at the state level, but is also the President for FBLA's Region 22, consisting of school districts in Wayne, Pike and Lackawanna counties.

“I'm involved in a multitude of activities at Western Wayne,” said Tetreault. “Football and track are my sports, but most predominantly, my go-to activity is Future Business Leaders of America.”

Tetreault noted the organization has over 250,000 members nationwide who can “...compete, network and run for office,” at various levels of competition.

“As part of FBLA week, the national office and the state office actually recommended students to go out there and try to get their government and elected local or state officials to proclaim FBLA week … in their area,” he explained. “As a state officer and actually the Region 22 President, I thought that I could include Wayne County into that...because Wallenpaupack, Wayne Highlands, Forest City and Western Wayne, all four of us have active chapters.”

Tetreault attended the Commissioners meeting Thursday alongside Western Wayne FBLA advisor, Theresa Lubash.

Congratulating Tetreault for his efforts, Commissioner Wendell Kay said, “To see you step up...is very encouraging to us who are sort of ahead of you in the pipeline, so to speak, and are always looking to see what the next generation has to offer.”

Encouraging Tetrealt to continue on his path of dedication and service to others, Kay added, “It's a very rewarding way to spend your time, finding ways to benefit other people and to represent those people that have similar interests to yourself.”

Adding to this, Commissioner Joseph Adams noted Western Wayne has a “long-standing reputation of having a very highly successful, competitive FBLA program.”

Recently, Western Wayne had 50 students qualify for FBLA state competition, Tetreault relayed.

Lauding Tetreault's and the district's business acumen, Adams continued, “The reality of today's world, maybe a little bit of additional focus on business-oriented activities is something that's appropriate.”

County Chief Clerk Vicky Botjer likewise praised FBLA's presence at Western Wayne, noting her time spent in the program ultimately helped guide her toward her expertise as a CPA.