Citizens Savings Bank in Clarks Summit has announced the following promotions:

Joseph McDonald

Mr. McDonald has been promoted to Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer & Treasurer. He joined the bank in October 2012 as VP/Treasurer & Strategic Planning and was later elevated to SVP/Treasurer & Strategic Planning in April 2013 and 1st Senior Vice President/Chief Operating Officer & Treasurer in November 2015.

He will begin to take on a greater management role in the institution’s overall operations in order to achieve qualitative and quantitative objectives established by the CEO and Board of Directors.

He earned his MBA in Business Administration and Accounting from Temple University and his B.S. in Finance from Lehigh University. He is originally from Inkerman, PA.

Mr. McDonald resides in Bethlehem with his wife Linda. They have 3 adult children.

Noreen Joyce

Mrs. Joyce has been promoted to Vice President/Corporate Secretary. She started her career with Citizens in April 1985 as Corporate Secretary. She was elevated to officer status in January 1987.

She will continue to perform a variety of tasks focused on maintenance of corporate records and providing administrative duties for executive management, the President & CEO and Chairman of the Board.

Mrs. Joyce resides in Avoca with her husband Robert. They have 2 adult children.

Vincent Martone

Mr. Martone has been promoted to Vice President/Branch Manager & Security Officer He started with the bank in March 1980 as a teller and was promoted to Branch Manager in January 1984. In October 2007 he was elevated to AVP/Branch Manager and Security Officer.

He will continue to serve as Branch Manager of the Honesdale Office, act as the Bank’s Security Officer and perform a variety of tasks to support the branch network initiatives.

Mr. Martone resides in Honesdale.