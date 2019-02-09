The Women’s Club of Honesdale celebrated the holidays with a wonderful luncheon at the beautiful Rustic Charm on Church.

Tina and Carol were most gracious in meeting all our needs.

The delicious food was catered by The Mustard Seed Cafe.

The program educated us on Kwanzaa, taught us to play the Dreidel Game, exchanged gifts and as a finale, learned a Hawaiian hula to Mele Kalikimaka, taught by Linda Krause.

We enjoyed one another’s company at the festive social event.

Throughout the year we have various programs expanding our knowledge on a myriad of topics.

For guests reading this article, please consider yourselves invited to learn more about our organization.

The Women’s Club supports many local non profits as well as providing three educational scholarships.

Organizational recipients include Wayne County Library, Children's Bureau, Community Pantry, Holiday Lighting, Thanksgiving Together, Alert Hook and Ladder, Hose Company #1, Protection Engine #3, and Texas #4 (all 4 fire companies), WC Creative Arts Council, Dessin Animal Shelter, Wayne/Pike Literacy, Habitat for Humanity, WM Health Fund, Dyberry Day Camp, YMCA, WC Historical Society, WC Children and Youth, and Festival of the Arts.

Our fundraisers are totally used to support these endeavors. Next fundraisers are a bus trip to the Philadelphia Flower Show March 5 and our 57th annual Art and Antique Show July 13 and 14 at Wayne Highlands Middle School.

Please visit (and like) our facebook page at Women's Club of Honesdale.