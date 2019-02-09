If you are in a mid-winter slump, come out to the Chapel Kitchen for a great meal and fellowship. The kitchen will open on February 16th at 11:30 until 1:30, and a great meal is planned. Spaghetti and meatballs, Salad, Italian and garlic breads and assorted Desserts will be served. The chapel kitchen is located at the corner of Upper Woods Road and Great Bend Turnpike, Lebanon Township, Wayne County. Plan on celebrating with your Valentine at the kitchen. All are welcome and takeouts are available after 1:15. As always, in the event of inclement weather, the kitchen will be closed. For more information check us out on Facebook.