EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA – The SBA Eastern Pennsylvania District Office offers Emerging Leaders, its intensive executive level training program for small businesses located in Eastern Pennsylvania. A limited number of slots are open for established businesses that meet the following criteria:

· Annual sales of $250,000 or more · In business 3 years or more · Staff at least one employee in addition to the owner · Commit one evening every other week from April to October, in King of Prussia, Pa. for approximately 100 hours of combined classroom, homework, and peer-to-peer mentoring · Participation extended to owner, president, CEO, COO, CFO, or key decision-maker

Applications are available at https://www.interise.org/sbaemergingleaders and must be submitted by March 1. Additional information is at www.sba.gov/emergingleaders.

Developed by SBA and drawing on the experience of advisors and business leaders in the community, Emerging Leaders equips key decision-makers with the tools and knowledge to catapult their business to the next level. The free, no cost program results in a viable three-year strategic growth plan.

Businesses interested in Emerging Leaders should contact Kim Stout, Project Manager, at kimberly.stout@sba.gov or 610-382-3080.