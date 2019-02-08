Kathy Martin, Republican Candidate for Wayne County District Attorney, announced that Supervisor Jim Swingle of Salem Township, Supervisor Tim Jaggars of Lake Township and Supervisor Bruce Chandler of Paupack Township have accepted positions as Co-Chairs of her Campaign for Wayne County District Attorney.

“Supervisor Jim Swingle brings a lifetime of experience and rich history of service to my campaign. Jim has played an important role in the growth of Wayne County for decades. Supervisor Swingle will also serve as an advisor to the campaign on issues of local government relations,” said Kathy Martin.

Supervisor Tim Jaggars is in his sixth year as Supervisor in Lake Township and he is also a Director for the Wayne County Conservation District, a Director of the Wayne/Pike Farm Bureau and local farmer.

Kathy Martin stated, “Tim provides a tradition of public service and commitment to the protection of farming in Wayne County. Supervisor Jaggars will also serve as advisor to my campaign on environmental issues and regulations regarding farm land and livestock as well as on enforcing laws for the protection of farm/land owners.”

“Supervisor Bruce Chandler has been a Supervisor in my home Township, Paupack, for five terms. He is a well know gunsmith and owner of Hemlock Gun Shop on Purdytown Turnpike in Lakeville. Bruce will also serve as advisor to my campaign on all Second Amendment issues and the protection of Gun Owners Rights,” said Kathy Martin

Kathy Martin is currently the Senior Deputy District Attorney in the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office. She is 1992 graduate of Temple University School of Law and a 1989 graduate of Villanova University. For all of her twenty-six year career, she has practiced criminal law in the state and federal courts in Pennsylvania and has tried approximately 100 jury trials to verdict and handled thousands of criminal cases.

Previously, Ms. Martin served Pike County as an Assistant District Attorney. During her time with Pike County, Ms. Martin represented the Commonwealth in cases ranging from murder to distribution of narcotics. At the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, Ms. Martin served as Chief of Staff, General Counsel and Chief Integrity Officer. In 2017, Kathy Martin was the Acting District Attorney for the City of Philadelphia overseeing approximately 600 employees.

Kathy Martin is a resident of Lakeville, Paupack Township, Wayne County where she lives with her husband and two sons, ages 15 and 13.