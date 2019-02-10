In 2018, The Rev. William B. Healey Knights of Columbus Council #797 made donations of an estimated $23,000, in food and cash to three local food pantries, according to Jim Conrad, the Council's Community Director. The Knights operate the Bag a Month (BAM) program in cooperation with the Blessed Virgin Mary Queen of Peace and St. Veronica's parish (Queen of Peace) in Hawley.

A little over five (5) years ago, Queen of Peace started the food collection program and selected three (3) local, County food pantries located in Wayne and Pike Counties (Lakeville Food Pantry, Honesdale Food Pantry, and Loaves ands Fishes in Paupack). On the first weekend of each month cash and food are collected before each weekend Mass and redistributed on a rotating basis to one of the pantries.

Mr. Conrad states that the community has been most generous in its support of the program which has grown every year. Local organizations such as the American Legion Post in Hawley and The Sunshiners in Woodloch have been steady contributors to the program. In 2017, the Knights assumed operational control of BAM in an effort to expand the pool of volunteers needed for the collection of food.