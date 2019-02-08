Recently, Third Graders at the Canaan Christian Academy were presented with the "Scholastic Children's Dictionary." The 16th annual presentation of the project is sponsored by the Wayne County Community Foundation. To date, over 4,000 dictionaries have been presented to third graders throughout Wayne County.

The Foundation wishes to expresses its appreciation for the many faithful donors who've made this such a successful project. Pictured are Mr. William Gershey, WCCF Board Member and Mrs. Holi Ashley's Third Grade Teacher and her class.