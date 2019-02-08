Bethany – One of the best comfort foods to help weather the winter is soup – delicious homemade soup. Sunday, February 24, the Bethany Collective hosts its 5th Annual Soup-er Sunday Soup Sale at the Bethany Public Library, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or until soup is sold out.

Choose from more than twenty homemade soups and chili—from the basics of chicken noodle with homemade noodles, potato leek, beef barley, broccoli and cheddar, and more, to the unique offerings of vegetarian butternut squash, homemade Ramen, Philly clam chowder, vegetarian pumpkin peanut butter, and much more. For a complete list of all our soups visit the Bethany Public Library’s Facebook page.

Quarts of soup, sold in a Mason jars, are $10.00 each. Or dine in with a bowl for $3.00 or two bowls for $5.00. Baked goods will be available as well. To order ahead call Janet Heinly at 570-253-5573. Make sure you leave your name, phone number, and list of soups you wish to order, starting with first choice, second, and third. Soups sell out fast!

The Bethany Public Library is located on Route 670, just north of Honesdale. All proceeds benefit the Bethany Public Library, the Bethany Historical Society, and the work of the Bethany Collective for the restoration and preservation the band shell and the support of events and projects throughout Bethany Borough.