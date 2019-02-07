Lackawanna, PA – U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright announced that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded $3,897,139 in Continuum of Care (CoC) funds to local agencies and organizations based in Lackawanna County working to address homelessness.
"This type of funding will help many people in our own communities who find themselves in need of housing,” said Rep. Cartwright, a member of the Appropriations Committee. “By helping people access housing and supportive services, we are giving them a chance to move toward productive, rewarding lives. I congratulate these organizations for their great work and am proud to support the programs that make this grant funding possible.”
The CoC program is part of a strategic plan to solve homelessness for veterans, adults, families, youth, and children. The program provides federal funding to nonprofit organizations and local government agencies to rehouse homeless individuals, increase access to mainstream programs for the homeless, and promote self-sufficiency. Program funds will be disbursed to member agencies listed below.
Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton
Gabriel House $113,140
Holy Family Housing $63,725
Mother Teresa’s Haven PSHP $87,355
RRH-1 $84,516
St. Ann Expansion $272,359
St. Hedwig’s Veterans Village $72,936
VA-PSHP Luzerne $147,243
CSS PSHP #1 $130,336
Permanent Supportive Housing 2 $98,375
VA-PSHP Lackawanna $99,803
PSHP Pike County $93,954
Rural Permanent Supportive Housing $114,686
Susquehanna/Wayne PSHP $103,347
Catherine McAuley Center
Permanent Supportive Housing $152,982
Permanent Supportive Housing #2 $188,136
Rapid Re-Housing Consolidation $154,996
The Community Intervention Center of Lackawanna County
CIC Permanent Supportive Housing #1 $162,620
CIC Permanent Supportive Housing #2 $121,544
CIC Permanent Supportive Housing #3 $214,807
Shelter Me Safe Haven $146,031
Women’s Resource Center Inc.
WRC Rapid Re-Housing for Domestic & Sexual Violence Survivors $205,604
United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania
Homeless Management Information Systems (HMIS) $59,556
Permanent Supportive Housing for Families #1 $421,993
UNC Permanent Supportive Housing #1 $337,923
UNC Rapid Re-Housing for Families C $249,172
