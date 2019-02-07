Lackawanna, PA – U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright announced that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded $3,897,139 in Continuum of Care (CoC) funds to local agencies and organizations based in Lackawanna County working to address homelessness.

"This type of funding will help many people in our own communities who find themselves in need of housing,” said Rep. Cartwright, a member of the Appropriations Committee. “By helping people access housing and supportive services, we are giving them a chance to move toward productive, rewarding lives. I congratulate these organizations for their great work and am proud to support the programs that make this grant funding possible.”

The CoC program is part of a strategic plan to solve homelessness for veterans, adults, families, youth, and children. The program provides federal funding to nonprofit organizations and local government agencies to rehouse homeless individuals, increase access to mainstream programs for the homeless, and promote self-sufficiency. Program funds will be disbursed to member agencies listed below.

Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton

Gabriel House $113,140

Holy Family Housing $63,725

Mother Teresa’s Haven PSHP $87,355

RRH-1 $84,516

St. Ann Expansion $272,359

St. Hedwig’s Veterans Village $72,936

VA-PSHP Luzerne $147,243

CSS PSHP #1 $130,336

Permanent Supportive Housing 2 $98,375

VA-PSHP Lackawanna $99,803

PSHP Pike County $93,954

Rural Permanent Supportive Housing $114,686

Susquehanna/Wayne PSHP $103,347

Catherine McAuley Center

Permanent Supportive Housing $152,982

Permanent Supportive Housing #2 $188,136

Rapid Re-Housing Consolidation $154,996

The Community Intervention Center of Lackawanna County

CIC Permanent Supportive Housing #1 $162,620

CIC Permanent Supportive Housing #2 $121,544

CIC Permanent Supportive Housing #3 $214,807

Shelter Me Safe Haven $146,031

Women’s Resource Center Inc.

WRC Rapid Re-Housing for Domestic & Sexual Violence Survivors $205,604

United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania

Homeless Management Information Systems (HMIS) $59,556

Permanent Supportive Housing for Families #1 $421,993

UNC Permanent Supportive Housing #1 $337,923

UNC Rapid Re-Housing for Families C $249,172

