Please note all work depends on weather conditions.

Super Bowl Safety: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk. If someone you know has been drinking and tries to drive, take their keys and help them get home safely. Even if they make a fuss in the moment, they’ll thank you later.

The following short term projects are scheduled to take place this week between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

• Various Routes- -Complaints;

• County Wide- -Sign Repair and Replacement;

• SR 6-Texas Palmyra Hwy-Texas-Single Lane-Patching;

• SR 196-Easton Tpk-Lake -Single Lane-Brushing/Ditching;

• SR 590-Hamlin Hwy-Salem -Single Lane-Ditching;

• SR 1023-Pine Mill Rd-Lebanon/Manchester-Single Lane-Brushing;

• SR 4023-Belmont Tpk-Mount Pleasant-Single Lane-Drainage;

• SR 4037-Scott Center Rd-Preston-Single Lane-Drainage.

There are currently no long term scheduled for completion.