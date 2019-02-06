WAYNE COUNY--The following work is scheduled for this week throughout Wayne County. Anyone wishing to sign up for PennDOT Travel Advisories can do so by emailing James May at jamay@pa.gov. or Subscribe to PennDOT news in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4.
Please note all work depends on weather conditions.
The following short term projects are scheduled to take place this week between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
• Various Routes- -Complaints;
• County Wide- -Sign Repair and Replacement;
• SR 6-Texas Palmyra Hwy-Texas-Single Lane-Patching;
• SR 196-Easton Tpk-Lake -Single Lane-Brushing/Ditching;
• SR 590-Hamlin Hwy-Salem -Single Lane-Ditching;
• SR 1023-Pine Mill Rd-Lebanon/Manchester-Single Lane-Brushing;
• SR 4023-Belmont Tpk-Mount Pleasant-Single Lane-Drainage;
• SR 4037-Scott Center Rd-Preston-Single Lane-Drainage.
There are currently no long term scheduled for completion.