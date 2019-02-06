Wayne County Commissioner Wendell Kay today announced his intention to seek re-election to a four year term in the May 21, 2019 Democratic Municipal Primary. He was first elected in 2008.

The son of Richard Kay, Englewood, FL (formerly of Honesdale) and the late Anne M. Kay, he attended local schools, graduating from Honesdale High. He received an undergraduate degree from East Stroudsburg University and a law degree from Ohio Northern University.

Since law school graduation, Mr. Kay has maintained a general legal practice in Northeastern Pennsylvania for more than 35 years. He and his wife, Karen, were partners in the Village Store, in Beach Lake, PA for several years in the 1990s. He also served one term on Honesdale Borough Council and was a township solicitor for Berlin, Damascus and Sterling townships.

Mr. Kay has been an active volunteer in Wayne County since his teenage years. He was named one of two Wayne County YMCA “Volunteers of the Year” in 2008 after serving as a board member and volunteer coach for 12 years, including 4 years as board chair. His church involvement as a reader spans more than 45 years and he also served as church finance committee chair for about 25 years. He is a former board member of Northeast Tri-County Human Services. Always an advocate for youth sports, Mr. Kay was a volunteer coach for recreational, travel and high school sports, concentrating on soccer, basketball and softball.

As county commissioner, Mr. Kay chairs the County Board of Elections and the Local Emergency Planning Committee. He is secretary of the Wayne County Prison Board and represents the County on the Behavioral and Developmental Programs/Early Intervention Board. In addition, he chairs the Family Center Board, the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program and is a board member for Communities That Care. Commissioner Kay also represents the County on the statewide Human Services Committee of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Child Welfare Council where he advocates the rural perspective on various matters touching on human service policy and service delivery. In 2017, Kay was appointed by Governor Wolf to the statewide County Records Committee.

In seeking re-election, Commissioner Kay reflects back on the solid fiscal foundation established for the County over the last eleven years. This positive situation allows the County to invest in economic development such as the Stourbridge Project (voted the Outstanding Economic Development project in Pennsylvania for 2018) and to lead the successful push for SCI Waymart to remain open in 2017.

Wendell and Karen (a staff pharmacist at Wayne Memorial) reside in Honesdale and are the parents of three children: Dr. Susan Granquist, who lives with her husband, Timothy and son CJ, in Berlin Township; Kevin Kay and his wife, Elyse and son, Connor, also of Berlin Township and Maureen Mezick, her husband Vincent, and their twins, Lucas and Aela, of Texas Township.

Commissioner Kay stated that: “I believe that much has been accomplished to move our county forward over the last four years. Exciting things are on the Wayne County horizon over the next four years. I would like to use my skills, education and experience to make the future of Wayne County even better.”