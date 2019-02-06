Joining the Arbor Day Foundation is an ideal way to get in the mood for spring planting. Anyone who joins the Foundation in February 2019 will receive 10 free Colorado blue spruce trees or 10 free redbud trees to plant when the weather turns warm.

The free trees are part of the Foundation’s Trees for America campaign.

“These trees will help beautify your home for many years to come,” said Matt Harris, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees will also add to the proud heritage of your state’s existing Tree City USA communities.”

The Tree City USA program has supported community forestry throughout the country for the past 40 years.

The trees will be shipped postpaid at the right time for planting, between March 1 and May 31, with enclosed planting instructions. The 6- to 12-inch trees are guaranteed to grow, or they will be replaced free of charge.

Members also receive a subscription to the Foundation’s colorful bimonthly publication, Arbor Day, and The Tree Book, which contains information about planting and care.

To become a member of the Foundation and receive the free trees, visit arborday.org/February or send a $10 contribution by February 28, 2019 to:

Ten Free Colorado Blue Spruce Trees

or Ten Free Eastern Redbud Trees

Arbor Day Foundation

100 Arbor Avenue

Nebraska City, NE 68410