A "Women's Self-Defense Course" will be held on Saturday, February 16th at the Wayne Highlands Middle School Cafeteria.

The three-hour class will be instructed by Mike Falco of 3D Self Defense and include a classroom portion as well as hands-on training. The class is specifically geared towards women and female students in grades 5-12 - the emphasis being on situational awareness as well as basic self defense. The class will begin at 9am and the cost to register in advance (by 12/12) is $10 per person. All members of the community are welcome to attend. To register for the class or for further information, please contact Donna Eisele at dmjohannes@yahoo.com or (570) 470-0973.