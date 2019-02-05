TAYLOR – Waste Management (NYSE: WM), which operates facilities in Lackawanna and Wayne counties, has been named to Fortune magazine’s list of ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’. Rated by top executives, directors and industry analysts, this marks the Company’s debut on the list.

The Houston-based company also learned this week that it has earned an A grade from environmental non-profit CDP for the depth and quality of climate change data it discloses to investors and the global marketplace.

“This recognition speaks to the incredible contributions of our more than 42,000 employees as they manage the environmental needs of our customers and communities,” said Jim Fish, president and chief executive officer of Waste Management. “It also speaks to the steps we’ve been taking in investing in differentiated technologies and in thinking differently about problem solving in ways that make us more agile and equip us – and our customers - to be strong advocates for the environment and to thrive in a changing world.”

The Fortune study, conducted in partnership with Korn Ferry, surveys thousands of senior executives, outside directors and financial analysts to identify the companies that enjoy the strongest reputations within their industries and across industries. The survey assesses candidates in 52 industry groupings drawn from Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies as well as other major non-U.S. companies. Survey participants rate candidates based on the nine key attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness. Learn more about the methodology at www.kornferry.com.

CDP’s 2018 Climate A List places Waste Management among a highly competitive group of companies from around the world identified as leaders in their efforts to combat climate change. While thousands of businesses disclose their environmental performance through the CDP, few gain the coveted A rating. The rating acknowledges the company’s work to reduce emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy in the past CDP reporting year.

“We are honored to be recognized among this vanguard of companies taking strategic action to preserve our environment,” Mr. Fish said. “Our commitment to annual disclosure of our carbon footprint is key to our work with employees and customers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in ways that benefit both the environment and the economy.”

Waste Management has been included in CDP’s survey results since 2004, and this is the third year in a row that Waste Management has achieved a position on CDP’s Climate A List. The Climate A List and full company scores are available on CDP’s website: CDP 2018 Scores.

ABOUT WASTE MANAGEMENT

Waste Management is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides collection, transfer, recycling and resource recovery, and disposal services. It also is a leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The company’s customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America. To learn more information about Waste Management visit www.wm.com orwww.thinkgreen.com.

Waste Management operates Apex Waste Services in Dunmore, Alliance Landfill in Taylor, and the Beach Lake Hauling Co. and Transfer Station in Wayne County.