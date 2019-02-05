DUNMORE – Mr. Richard Roman, P.E., has been appointed the acting District Executive for the northeastern region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

In this acting role, Roman is responsible for overseeing all functions in PennDOT District 4 which serves Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

“Rich is a trusted and respected leader in the department,” said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards. “He brings with him a wealth of knowledge from years of experience working for PennDOT in a wide variety of capacities.”

Mr. Roman began his career with the Department of Transportation in 1997 as a Transportation Construction Inspector. Over the years, he progressed through various roadway programs and civil engineering positions.

Since 2014, Mr. Roman has served as the Highway Administration Bureau Director for the Bureau of Maintenance and Operations. Mr. Roman earned a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the Pennsylvania State University.

Roman succeeds George Roberts, P.E. who retired on January 26 after nearly 35 years with the department.

Roberts held numerous roles within the department, including serving as the project manager for the construction of the Casey Highway, overseeing the project from design to completion.

“PennDOT is greatly appreciative of the relationships that Mr. Roberts has established, and the accomplishments of District 4 under George’s leadership,” said department Highway Administration Deputy George McAuley. “We wish George much enjoyment in his retirement.”