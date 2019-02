HONESDALE — On Thursday, February 14, Public Health Dental Hygiene Practitioner Lori Wood of the Together For Health Dental Center will offer cleanings, fluoride treatments, sealants and X-rays to WIC clients at Maternal & Family Health Services, 8 Silk Mill Drive, Hawley. Services will be available for both adults and children between 10am and 2:30pm. Most dental insurance plans are accepted. Appointments are required. Call 570-390-5000. This outreach is co-sponsored by Aetna Better Health.