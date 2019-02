In support of WVIA's many years of support local education, the Wayne County Community Foundation will provide a grant to assist with their very

successful programs.

The grant will help such efforts as Artist of the Week; Scholastic Scrimmage; PBS Kids in the Classroom; teacher workshops and the Enhanced Scholar program to name several.

In photo: L. to R. Jane Varcoe, WCCF; Kirsten Smith, WVIA Grants and

Education Officer; John Carmody, WCCF.