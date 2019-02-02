BETHEL, NY — Bethel Woods Center for the Arts cordially invites music lovers, Woodstock enthusiasts and those looking to positively contribute to their community to learn about the ways in which they can get involved with the nonprofit cultural arts organization during the year-long Woodstock Golden Anniversary celebration at the Volunteer Open House on February 2nd from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Volunteers play a pivotal role during concerts, creative programming and festivals, as well as in The Museum at Bethel Woods. Their impact includes connecting visitors from around the world to the importance of the 1960s and the decade’s contemporary influence; creating memorable concert experiences for music lovers in the Event Gallery and on the Pavilion Stage; and instilling a passion for the arts in the life of a child during an on-site activation.



In 2018, Bethel Woods’ volunteers donated an amazing 13,484 hours to the organization and maintained a retention rate of 91% – a gleaming number as compared to the industry standard of 66% for nonprofit organizations. Bethel Woods also welcomed 72 new volunteers, which is the highest number of recruits in one year since the department began.



Volunteer positions are available for people of all ages with varying schedules and interests. The February Open House will include museum tours, presentations and light refreshments. Current volunteers and staff will be present to discuss spring opening, training, scheduling and the rewards of volunteering. The February 2nd event will be held in the Event Gallery at Bethel Woods and will also feature information about seasonal employment opportunities. For more information or to RSVP, please visit BethelWoodsCenter.Org/OpenHouse or call 845-583-2122.