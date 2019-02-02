SCRANTON -- The board of directors of The John and Helen Villaume Foundation has announced the foundation has established the John and Helen Villaume Foundation Annual Scholarship at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM).

Students selected to receive a John and Helen Villaume Foundation scholarship will receive either a $20,000 award renewable for a second year or a $40,000 award, depending upon the recipient’s class year. The awards were designed to support medical education and expand healthcare resources available in Wayne County.

To qualify for a scholarship, students must:

Be an academically qualified third- or fourth-year student at GCSOM;

Be a resident of Wayne County; and

Demonstrate interest in pursuing a medical career in Wayne County.

“We are grateful to the John and Helen Villaume Foundation for supporting our students,” said Steven J. Scheinman, M.D., GCSOM president and dean. “The scholarships created will enable more Wayne County residents to pursue a medical education and, more importantly, to be able to stay and practice medicine where they are most needed.”

The John and Helen Villaume Foundation, established by Honesdale natives, John and Helen Villaume, is dedicated to benefit charitable, religious, scientific, literary and educational programs within Wayne County.