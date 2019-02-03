The Delaware Valley Arts Alliance (DVAA) and The Callicoon Theater will screen the Oscar nominated film “The Favourite” as part of the 2019 winter film series CineArt from February 8 - 14.

In early 18th century England, a frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) governs the country in her stead while tending to Anne’s ill health and mercurial temper.

Ex-aristocrat Abigail (Emma Stone) arrives and humbly accepts a position as a servant while courting her own agenda to restore her glory days. As the politics of war become time consuming for Sarah, Abigail steps into the breach to fill in as the Queen’s companion.

"'The Favourite' is a wildly entertaining, bracingly cynical comedy of royal manners directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. It's a farce with teeth." —A.O. Scott, The New York Times

“The Favourite” is rated R and will screen Friday, February 8 through Thursday, February 14 nightly at 7:30 pm, with matinees at 2 pm on Saturday and Sunday (closed Tuesdays & Wednesdays).

The Callicoon Theater is located at 30 Upper Main St, Callicoon, NY. Admission is $11 ($9 admission on Mondays and matinees) and $8 for children under 12 at all shows.

“The CineArt Series supports both DVAA and The Callicoon Theater, and is a wonderful activity for these long winter months. All eight films have a fresh and unique perspective; tackling themes of race, gender, art, politics, and creative genius,” says the new owner of The Callicoon Theater, Krissy Smith.

CineArt is a partnership between Delaware Valley Arts Alliance and the Callicoon Theater that promotes and screens independent, foreign, and art films. For more information, call (845) 887-4460 or visit www.delawarevalleyartsalliance.org or www.thecallicoontheater.com.