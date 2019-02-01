SEEDS (Sustainable Energy Education and Development Support) is thrilled to announce Sandy Long as its new Executive Director. SEEDS, a non-profit environmental education organization based in Honesdale, PA serves the northeastern region of PA, promoting sustainable energy and sustainable living.

“Sandy will be an excellent ambassador for sustainability in our community,” noted outgoing Executive Director Jocelyn Cramer. “It was important to select someone who would continue to work closely with our Commissioners, our county agencies, non-profit organizations, local businesses and community members, as SEEDS has done for so many years. All of us at SEEDS are excited about this new chapter!”

Sandy brings to SEEDS a passion for sustainability supported by action, and a background as an award-winning writer, photographer and artist who focuses pen and lens on environmental, cultural and community issues.

“We are excited about starting our second decade with Sandy, whom we chose from a large field of impressive applicants," said SEEDS Chair, Katharine Dodge. She has been working closely with Jocelyn, who so capably managed SEEDS for six years, to provide a seamless transition. With her considerable talents and life experiences, Sandy will bring new energy and ideas that will help SEEDS grow and flourish!”

Sandy is co-founder of Heron’s Eye Communications (www.HeronsEye.com) a Pike County-based firm which was a 2008 recipient of a PA Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence. Following a career in higher education administration, Long freelanced for publications in the Upper Delaware River region and worked as a staff photojournalist and columnist for The River Reporter.

She was selected as the first Artist-in-Residence at Shenandoah National Park in Virginia and also served as the Delaware Highlands Conservancy’s Artist-in-Residence at Lemons Brook Farm in Bethel, New York. Her artwork has been featured in regional galleries and exhibitions.

Long’s early experiences in nature have inspired her efforts as an advocate for the preservation of wild places and natural resources. She continues to share her passion through community involvement and by holding the natural world as the primary inspiration for her work.

Long earned her B.A. in English with a minor in Communications, from Wilkes University. She was a founding member of the Upper Delaware BioBlitz and has served on Lacawac Sanctuary’s PR Committee and as a board member of the Black Bear Conservatory of Music, as well as regional arts grants and scholarship committees. She enjoys leading poetry and photography workshops that raise awareness of the natural wonders of the region. Her personal interests include reading, hiking, yoga, kayaking, gardening, guitar, piano and animal welfare. Her work can be viewed at www.SandyLongPhotos.com or www.instagram.com/heronseye" (@heronseye) or www.facebook.com/heronseye.

“I have had the privilege to work with many dedicated community members, organizations, government agencies and local businesses involved with the conservation of our region’s natural resources and the creation of a sustainable future for all who co-exist here," said Sandy. "Growing the possibilities for sustainability with a results-based organization like SEEDS is of great value to the future of this truly special place.”

For more information about SEEDS, visit www.SeedsGroup.net, email Sandy@SeedsGroup.net or call (570) 245 – 1256.