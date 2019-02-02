Seed Starting & Garden Planning

Grab your seed catalogs and gardening journal and join Master Gardener Jessie Caccavale who will help you get a jump on spring planting and understanding best practices for seed starting. The event will be held March 13 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Wayne County Extension Building, 648 Park Street in Honesdale.

Vegetables and flowers will both be in the mix, along with gauging nature’s timetables, the most efficient lighting methods, scarification, avoiding damping off, and the process of transplanting.

Be prepared to get your hands dirty for this two-hour workshop. Bring gloves if you prefer not to get your hands dirty.

To register call 877-345-0691. In lieu of a fee, all participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to the workshop. All donations will be given to local food pantries.