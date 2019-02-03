HARRISBURG –The Pennsylvania Sustainable Energy Board (PASEB), in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC), will hold its annual meeting at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in the Desert Room of the Keystone Building Meeting Center in the Commonwealth Keystone Building, 400 North St., Harrisburg. In the event of inclement weather, the annual meeting will be held Thursday, Feb. 22, 2019, at the same location and time.

The meeting will provide updates from the regional Sustainable Energy Funds (SEFs) and update Commonwealth agencies and other interested groups on the funds’ activities.

Some of the projects being discussed at the meeting will include the following:

The PECO Sustainable Development Fund will present information on its energy lending in 2018, along with its grant to Green Building United for training to implement the 2015/2018 International Energy Conservation Code, and its work on several important policy initiatives (Pennsylvania Solar Future, community solar, C-PACE, etc.). The Metropolitan-Edison Co. and Pennsylvania Electric Co. SEF will discuss 2018 grant and loan approvals and share the results of its strategic planning process, including four new funding programs that will roll out over the next 24 months. The West Penn Power Co. SEF will provide a summary of its funding activities during the last 24 months and planned future activities. The Fund will showcase its recent funding commitments to institutional-scale solar and the construction of high-performance buildings. The PPL Sustainable Energy Fund will provide results from its nonprofit makeover, status of Net Zero Building, science fair results and financing activities for 2018.

The PASEB was originally established by the Commission in 1999 to provide oversight, guidance and technical assistance to the regional sustainable energy boards that fund projects such as wind farms, solar power systems, smart thermostat programs and the construction of buildings using energy efficient technologies. On Aug. 7, 2003, the Commission issued an order further defining the role of the PASEB. That order charged the PASEB with holding an annual meeting; enhancing communications among the four funds and state agencies; and establishing bylaws and a “best business practices” model.

