HONESDALE—Thursday afternoon, Senior Judge Raymond Hamill sentenced Mark Allen Blevins, 57, of Hamlin, to a sentence of 13.25-30 years' incarceration in a State Correctional Institution for crimes related to the sexual assault of a five year old child.

According to a release from District Attorney Patrick Robinson, a Wayne County jury convicted Blevins on November 7, 2018 of one count of Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child (felony-1), one count of Criminal Attempt-Aggravated Indecent Assault (felony-1), one count of Unlawful Restraint (felony-2), one count of Corruption of Minors (felony-3), one county Indecent Assault Complainant less than 13 (misdemeanor-1), and one count of Indecent Exposure (misdemeanor-1).

Referring to all sexual assaults as “heinous,” First Assistant District Attorney Deborah Rothenberg stated in a release, “This series of assaults was committed by a 56-year-old man against a five year old child. That, in my opinion, makes this Defendant especially evil.”

She elaborated, “To choose a very young, innocent, and defenseless victim such as this requires a person to possess a kind of darkness that I, as a prosecutor, will never understand.

Expressing gratitude to the jury for its verdict, Rothenberg further stated, “I am thankful that the Defendant was identified as a Sexually Violent Predator today, because that is exactly what he is.”

The First Assistant District Attorney concluded her statement with, “No sentence can reverse the pain he inflicted on this little girl and her family, but the sentence imposed by Senior Judge Hamill today of 13.25 to 30 years in State Prison is certainly a step in the right direction.”

Commending Rothenberg on a job well done, District Attorney Patrick Robinson said in a release, “She is a fierce and very effective prosecutor of child molesters.”

