HARRISBURG – Rep. Jonathan Fritz (R-Susquehanna/Wayne) will serve on three standing House committees for the 2019-20 legislative session in addition to his appointment to the House Appropriations Committee.

“I am excited to continue serving on the Aging and Older Adult Services and Commerce committees this session as well as being newly appointed to the Environmental Resources and Energy Committee,” said Fritz.

“My priorities for Commerce and Aging and Older Adult Services include ensuring protections and stability for Pennsylvania companies and continuing to advocate for legislation that will improve senior services for our elderly community.

As for the Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, my goal is to help strike the proper balance between advancing industry and attracting business while ensuring there are prudent safeguards to protect the environment.”

The House Aging and Older Adult Services Committee is responsible for all programs and services available pursuant to the State Lottery Law, i.e., ACE/PACENET and senior transportation programs; long-term care (from a resident rights standpoint); Office of Long-Term Living issues (assisted living licensure, home and community-based services, etc.); Area Agencies on Aging; Department of Aging; Pennsylvania Council on Aging; and Intra-Governmental Council on Long-Term Care. Also included in the committee’s oversight and legislative development process are the Property Tax and Rent Rebate Program and matters dealing with elder abuse.

The House Commerce Committee is responsible for originating legislation and overseeing implementation of programs which affect Pennsylvania companies.

The committee has primary jurisdiction over corporate governance through the business corporation law, as well as regulation of offers of sale and credit through such statutes as the Goods and Services Installment Sales Act, the Unfair Sales Act, and the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act.

The House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee is responsible for legislative oversight of 45 different environmental laws in place in the Commonwealth, administered by both the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

The committee addresses legislation involving clean air, land and water; radioactive and other waste disposal; recycling; and more.

Fritz is beginning his second term as state representative for the 111th Legislative District.